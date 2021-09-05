Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 203,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,058. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

