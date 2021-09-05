Brokerages Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report $457.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.40 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $373.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

EWBC stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

