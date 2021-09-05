Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

KNSA opened at $12.32 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $844.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.