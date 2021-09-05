Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $4.16. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

MLM opened at $374.48 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

