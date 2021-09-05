Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $220.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted sales of $156.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $862.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,473 in the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.