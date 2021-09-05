Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report sales of $211.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the highest is $215.60 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of MRCY opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

