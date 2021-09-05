Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.81. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.83. 665,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,236. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

