Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. SAP reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

NYSE SAP opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

