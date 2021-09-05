Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,980. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

