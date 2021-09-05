Brokerages Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,205,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

