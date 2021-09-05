Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $359.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.80 million and the lowest is $352.70 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

