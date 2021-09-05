Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Knowles reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

