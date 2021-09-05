Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after buying an additional 95,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 346,751 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,414,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 351,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.