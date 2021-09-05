Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 164,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Model N by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Model N by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Model N by 107,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

