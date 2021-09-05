Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.11 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.