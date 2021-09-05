Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

BKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

