BSC Station Market Capitalization Reaches $4.22 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $4.22 million and $4.88 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.82 or 0.07755116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,488.20 or 0.99629356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.00973498 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

