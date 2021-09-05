BSClaunch Hits One Day Volume of $175,536.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $268,682.48 and approximately $175,536.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars.

