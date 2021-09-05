BSCPAD Achieves Market Cap of $41.13 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 75.7% higher against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002523 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $41.13 million and $1.69 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00160675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00205582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.04 or 0.07854012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,248.38 or 1.00291569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.05 or 0.00986085 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

