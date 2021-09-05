Burency Price Hits $0.0595 on Top Exchanges (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burency has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00126792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.50 or 0.00820277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00047523 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

