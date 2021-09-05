Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) vs. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Head to Head Comparison

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -134.93% -27.95% -24.74% Biocept -4.02% -8.71% -4.87%

25.7% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.13, meaning that its share price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Biocept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 32.54 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -19.53 Biocept $27.46 million 1.96 -$17.81 million N/A N/A

Biocept has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 94.73%. Biocept has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.45%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Summary

Biocept beats Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

