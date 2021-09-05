ByteNext Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $45,205.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00066060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00153914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00215694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.20 or 0.07710041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,663.19 or 0.99651068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.00976016 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.