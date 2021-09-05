Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.58 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Bytom has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $122.96 million and $21.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.59 or 0.00437535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,139,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,853,643 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

