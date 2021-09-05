BZEdge (BZE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $234,484.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00066489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00207080 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.51 or 0.07879370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.90 or 0.99647784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00987532 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

