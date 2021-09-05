Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.60 million and the highest is $118.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $59.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $434.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $437.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $580.37 million, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $593.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cactus by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Cactus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.