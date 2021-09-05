CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of CAE worth $33,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CAE by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CAE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

