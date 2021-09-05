Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $151,248.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $151,248.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.80 or 0.07767182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00142558 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.