Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $70.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Camtek posted sales of $40.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $264.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

CAMT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Camtek by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

