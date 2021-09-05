Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Increased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.29% of Canadian National Railway worth $219,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,148,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

