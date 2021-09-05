Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$20,034,935.56 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

CNR traded up C$3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$159.01. 1,936,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,728. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$160.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.22.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.40.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

