Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 497.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,707 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.