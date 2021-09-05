Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 112,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of MAG Silver worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $19.66 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.