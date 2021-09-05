Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 850 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $423.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.04 and a 200 day moving average of $330.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $424.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

