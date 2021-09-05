Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PerkinElmer by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

