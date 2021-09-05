Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $269.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.