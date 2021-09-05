Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.81 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,372 shares of company stock worth $152,182,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

