Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,804 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

