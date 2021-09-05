Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $44.31 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

