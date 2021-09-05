Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $9.48 Million in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,480,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Colfax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Colfax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

