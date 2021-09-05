Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.62. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.