Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.77% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter worth $6,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 137.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,592 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 66.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

BDSX stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 321,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,804. 53.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

