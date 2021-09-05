Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,255.66 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,234.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,194.39.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.