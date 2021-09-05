Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.