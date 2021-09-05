Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

