Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,410,750 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,410,750 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

TGI opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

