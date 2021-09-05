Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 30.8% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,401,000 after buying an additional 130,600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $389.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.07 and a 200 day moving average of $362.28. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

