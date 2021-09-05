Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.72. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 2,795 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,787,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

