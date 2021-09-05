Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.77. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $5.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $22.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

