Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) vs. CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Financial Contrast

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Senior Living and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00

CareMax has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.74%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -49.90% N/A -14.06% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.21 -$295.37 million N/A N/A CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Senior Living.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Senior Living beats CareMax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.