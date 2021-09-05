Carbon Market Capitalization Reaches $5.67 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $107,590.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.82 or 0.07755116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,488.20 or 0.99629356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.00973498 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

